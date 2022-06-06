AUGUSTA, G.A (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is increasing the reward for help with the search for a man missing since 2016.

“Somebody knows where he is,” said Sheriff Williams.



And Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is hoping an increase in reward money will lead them to Simon Powell. You may have seen the billboards. He went missing back in 2016. Today marks six years of a tough search.

“His truck was found several miles from his home. It was fully engulfed and lost in that fire and we know that he would not have abandoned his family in such a way,” he said.



Sheriff Williams believes that Powell’s truck held extensive evidence that could of gave a clear story of what happened to him or where he might be, but he does believe that Powell fell victim to a robbery.

He says, “We’re using money from our drug fund and we’re willing to pay 30 thousand dollars cash if someone will just tell us where Mr. Simon is.”



He says Powell owned a logging business and would carry large sums of cash on his person. Mr. Powell went missing before Sheriff Williams was voted into that seat back in 2017. Since then they have started over with the investigation.

“We have conducted several dozen interviews. We have re looked at this case a number of times, It is with our investigators currently. We have followed up on many leads and we have come to a dead end,” said Sherriff Williams.



He says at this point, investigators are looking at recovery effort. If you have any information please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.