Internet sensation ‘Lil Bub’ passes away

(CNN Newsource) – Internet famous feline “Lil Bub” has died.

Lil Bub was known for her little tongue that stuck out and her small size due to a severe case of feline dwarfism.

She rose to fame in 2012 after appearing on the front page of Reddit and has since gained 2.3 million Instagram followers and close to 3 million Facebook subscribers in her 8 years.

According to her official Instagram page run by her caretaker, Mike Bridavsky, she died in her sleep on Sunday after battling a rare bone disease.

In her short 8-year life, Lil Bub did a lot of good.

She helped start the first national fund for special needs pets and raised more than $700,000 for animals in need.