Indoor activity centers are open for business

Augusta (WJBF)- Indoor activity centers reopened in Georgia several weeks ago. Bowling alleys in South Carolina also welcomed customers again.

It’s summertime which is usually busy for indoor activity centers like Defy: Augusta. After closing for months because of the pandemic, we wanted to know what reopening has been like.

“We sanitize when you come in, we have cleaners that clean through every process. They touch every surface. It’s an 85 minute cleaning cycle. So one person cleans for 85 minutes and another person comes in and cleans for another 85 minutes,” said Gordon Carver.

Defy Trampoline Park reopened in the middle of May. General Manager, Gordon Carver says that they have had more customers than they expected.

“For summer traffic it’s about average, but for weekly traffic its actually more than pre-COVID. So we are seeing on average 70-100 when pre-COVID during the week, we were seeing anywhere from 30-40 people,” said Carver.

Carver says that customers of the park have always had to sign a waiver to play, but now they also must sign it online, have their temperatures checked and maintain social distancing guidelines.

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster allowed bowling alleys to reopen immediately. The general manager at Northside Lanes in North Augusta says that they reopened Saturday.

“It was steady. I thought it would be feast or famine. I can say that thank goodness it was neither or,” said John Ashworth.

He says they are working on getting leagues back together, but are holding off on birthday parties.

He also says that he has gone above and beyond CDC guidelines by providing individually wrapped products at the food bar as well as Sanitizer stations at each lane.

“If you see the bags that are over the top of our scoring, we did not actually have to do that. We thought it better and more effective if when they come to the counter to get their shoes for example, we put you on the lane, we put your name in for you so that no touch has to be done down there,” said Ashworth,

We also spoke to a few parents as well. Some say that they are happy to have activities for their kids while others prefer to keep them home a little bit longer.

