Identities released in deadly Denmark convenience store armed robbery

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — We now know the identities of the victims involved in a deadly convenience store shooting in Denmark, South Carolina and we’re getting a deeper look into the lives of the men.

Family members tell NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk that Kiran and Chirag Patel were the victims involved in the Po Boys fatal armed robbery. Both men are originally from India.

We’re told the wives of the two victims live in the United States, as well, and now they don’t know how they will be getting back to their native India since their husbands died.

Kiran and Chirag leave behind two young children, as well.

Autopsies are being performed on the two men in Newberry, South Carolina. State Police are investigating the shooting.

It’s unclear when or if the convenience store will reopen.

Chirag’s wife says she misses the entire family.