Hurricane Florence causes mini baby boom

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Nine months after Hurricane Florence, and doctors at Tidelands Health are seeing a mini baby boom at their hospitals.

According to Tidelands Health, the number of women set to deliver in June is 52 percent higher than in May, 39 percent higher than in July, 45 percent higher than in August and 23 percent higher than in September, which is usually the peak delivery month of the year.

“We keep a list of all of our expecting moms, and it was quite obvious distinction on paper the expected number of deliveries in June was significantly higher than any of the other months we’ve had this year,” Dr. Xaviera Carter, OBGYN at Tidelands Health said.

“I did a little calculating and noticed the conception time was around the time of Hurricane Florence, and hence, we’re having a mini baby boom,” Dr. Carter said.

This isn’t the first time a hurricane has caused a mini baby boom.

“Natural disasters bring about a sense of community in times that are down like this, it brings people closer together, and when you get closer together, you have a little more love, a little more affection and hence, more babies,” Dr. Carter said.

Hurricane Florence is bringing double the amount of babies this June compared to last year, however, Tidelands Health says they have a plan to care for the extra newborns and their mothers.

“We are always well-prepared for any surge in number of births but we’re particularly ready and staffing and increasing our rooms, and we’re ready. We stay ready at all times,” Dr. Carter said.