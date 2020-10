AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- As he battled COVID-19, President Trump received a dose of an experimental cocktail. Regeneron's REGN-COV2 is is made up of two monoclonal antibodies. Initial results reveal it's lowered levels of the virus in patients' blood.

"Patients get better quicker," Dr. Jose Vasquez, an infectious disease expert at Augusta University, says. "The fever goes away faster. Patients improve, and, theoretically, patients will get out of the hospital quicker....We have not seen adverse side effects. So it’s relatively safe to give.”