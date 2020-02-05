Hundreds respond to rally behind M.A.C.K for HGTV

McCORMICK, SC – (The McCormick Messenger)

McCormick County citizens responded for a call to rally behind the McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah (MACK) last Saturday, Feb. 1 to make a video to submit to HGTV.

Despite an overcast sky and a few drops falling, McCormick Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Charlotte Tallent’s efforts resulted in the participation of hundreds of people including Mayor Roy Smith and Police Chief Bo Willis.

The McCormick High School Marching Chiefs Band and the county’s famous barbershop quartet, the Huguenotes, furnished live music, and DJ Al Ewing played recorded music.

“I didn’t know how much participation we’d have,” Tallent said. “It was short notice and iffy weather, but just look at this.”

The effort is in response to an HGTV program called Home Town hosted by Ben and Erin Napier. The couple is planning a “hometown takeover” to revitalize a community and has invited McCormick to enter.

HGTV describes Home Town “as a series that taps into a growing and nascent notion that there are old, authentic and storied things – like homes, buildings and neighborhoods – that are worth revering, preserving, cherishing and celebrating.

“Add to that the undeniable fact that watching Erin and Ben at work and at play, and witnessing them exercise their creativity and passion for what they do just plain feels good,” says HGTV.

Tallent had the group practice saying “we love McCormick” while video was being taken of the entire event’s activities to submit to HGTV.

The rally was preceded by an unoccupied car parked in front of White’s Service Center bursting into flames. The McCormick Fire Department responded quickly and prevented the fire from spreading.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.