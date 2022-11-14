EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- This week the NJCAA Division One Women’s Soccer National Championship is in town. The Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting twelve teams from across the country.

Thousands of people are here as part of these twelve teams as well as those who are coming to cheer them on. Coaches from other divisions are also here to scout players.

NJCAA Women’s Soccer.

The event started Saturday night with a welcome banquet and pool play began yesterday.

Brian Marshall is the tournament director and he said this event is a big boost for local economy.

“We’re talking $800,000 of economic impact right here in the county for our restaurants for hotels, supermarkets. So really excited to give back and provide something quality for our citizens to enjoy,” he explained.

Marshall said it should be an exciting week of soccer in Columbia County.

NJCAA Women’s Soccer.

“These ladies are really, really good. There is one player that scored 42 goals already this season. And she’s going to go up against a team that has only given up 7 goals on Tuesday morning, so it’s going to be really exciting. It’s going to be really tight,” he said. “The defending National Champion comes in as the number 7 seed. So there’s a lot of parodies. So the whole week is going to be really tight, a lot of fun and really exciting.”

This event is open to the public. Pool play continues Monday starting at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 for one day and $40 for the whole week.