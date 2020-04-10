How to talk to children about Covid-19

AUGSUTA,Ga. (WJBF) – Most parents have found themselves having to answer questions–they don’t have the answer to.

Child Psychiatrist Dr. Dale Peeples at the Medical College of Georgia shares some tips for parents on how to talk about COVID-19.

“Try to hear out what they have to say. What their questions are about the matter.”

Keeping in mind that the direction of the conversation changes with age.

“As kids get older and older obviously it’s going to be a more in dept discussion and you’re also going to want to take into account where teenagers are getting their news sources.”

Dr. Peeples tells me parents should be mindful of the fact that kids are like sponges. They absorb what’s around them.

“Parents want to think about how they’re handling stress because kids are going to pick up on that and model that. Then opening up, have those conversations try to see what is on your kids minds. Validate their feelings.”

Dr. Peeples urges parents to keep some type of routine or structure – as that would be the case if they were in school. Although everyone is having to follow social distancing he still encourages parents to let their children speak to friends and other family members via Face-time or over the phone.

Another tip for parents- get kids involved in helping.

“Helping out is a way to have a sense of control about the situation.”

Helping children understand this new normal is a challenging task for most parents.

With a couple more weeks ahead Dr. Peeples says try to keep more than just your child’s mind busy.

“We find that physical activity helps with both depression and anxiety and it also helps you get a better night sleep.”