How to safely store Thanksgiving leftovers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — If you have any Thanksgiving leftovers, it’s extremely important to store them properly. Food poisoning is very common during the holidays because food isn’t handled or stored properly.

Bacteria that grows on food that’s left out at room temperature is the second most common cause of food poisoning, which is why the CDC says food needs to be refrigerated at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or cooler after it’s sat out for two hours. Meat should be divided into smaller portions. All leftovers should be disposed of after four days.

Food poisoning symptoms develop six to 24 hours after eating. Dr. Jill Michels, the director of the Palmetto Poison Center, says it’s important to stay hydrated and contact a doctor if your symptoms persist.

“If you have a high fever, are vomiting, have diarrhea, you can’t keep fluids down, or if it’s lasting for more than 24 hours, then it’s time to see a doctor.”