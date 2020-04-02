How sheltering helps and whether the virus could postpone the election: experts weigh in

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Coronavirus continues to impact our economy and our healthcare system. The goal is to minimize that impact. We talked to the chief medical officer for the Augusta University Health System. Watch this clip to hear his thoughts on Georgia’s recently-announced shelter-in-place order. Dr. Phillip Coule describes the benefits to the healthcare system if everyone takes part.

We also discussed the virus with Augusta University Political Scientist Dr. Craig Albert. He says it’s possible that the pandemic could postpone our presidential election in November. But in this clip you can hear him outline other voting options.

Both interviews will air in their entirety on The Means Report. It airs Sunday and Monday afternoons at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.