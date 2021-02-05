How local non profits are surviving the pandemic

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Running a non profit organization in the midst of a pandemic means making a lot of changes — Marquitta Rucker, founder of the S.W.A.T. Foundation is learning to adapt.



” We’ve done things to adapt to the new norm and I think that’s what’s keeping us afloat,” Rucker said.

The S.W.A.T. Foundation helps families impacted by cancer — as a result Rucker said they changed many of their events to contact less to protect the immune system compromised families.



” In order to overcome those things we started making our events drive thru and contact less. You can drive through our events and get the information and free things that we have and you don’t have to leave the comfort of your car,” Rucker said.

Another local organization is hosting a coat drive for the homeless — organizer Megan Mendez said though donations started out slow its picked up and they’re meeting a big need for the homeless due to recent cold weather.



“As you go out there and you realize how much of a need is out there and the last few days its been really cold, I think this is the best time we could have done this,” Mendez said.

Coat donations can be dropped off at 3540 Wheeler Road Suite 201.