Hot weekend on the way…BIG changes next week! – What to expect, check here

A few more Hot and Humid days before we start to see a pattern change next week. Heat Advisory is in effect from 10A – 8P Saturday for the Western counties in the CSRA. We’ll see Highs in the upper 90s…Heat Index 103-108 degrees! A few late day storms around Saturday with a better chance for Sunday evening across the CSRA. A cold front will make it here late Sunday. The front looks to stall out over us and that will give us more clouds and periods of showers and thunderstorms. The front will hang around for a good part of the week. We’ll see a daily chance of late day thunderstorms and Highs will fall into the middle to upper 80s. However, the humidity will remain high as we’ll have plenty of moisture around!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low 77

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. A few late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heat Index 103-108 degrees. High: 99 Rain chance: 30%

Saturday night: Isolated evening thunderstorms, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 75 Rain chance: 30%

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon into the evening. Heat Index 103-105 degrees. High: 96 Rain chance: 40%