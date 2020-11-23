Hospitals could see third wave of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, GA( WJBF) — On Monday the Georgia Department of Public Health reported nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The state has already seen 6,377 ICU admissions.

Health care analysts from Quote Wizard said a recent study found that Georgia is the 6th least prepared based on the number of ICU beds compared to physicians.



” Georgia is also experiencing an 82% capacity of ICU beds which is one of the higher figures in the nation. So, a low level of preparedness and a spike of cases in the state of Georgia has led to a high rate of ICU beds currently being used,” Adam Johnson, analyst for Quote Wizard said.

To date Richmond County has had more than 9,000 cases.

Data from the Georgia Department of Healthy also shows ventilators are at a 28% capacity statewide.