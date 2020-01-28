Hong Kong halts trains from mainland China as virus spreads

BEIJING (AP) – Hong Kong’s leader has announced that all rail links to mainland China will be cut starting Friday as fears grow about the spread of a new virus.
Chief Executive Carrie Lam says both the high-speed rail station and the regular train station will be closed. China’s death toll from a new viral disease that is causing mounting global concern rose by 25 to at least 106 on Tuesday as the U.S. and other governments prepare to fly their citizens out of the locked-down city at center of the outbreak.
The death toll includes the first death in Beijing, the Chinese capital, and 24 more fatalities in Hubei province, where the first illnesses from the newly identified Coronavirus occurred in December.
