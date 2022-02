AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a Home Invasion suspect.

Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert is wanted in reference to an incident which occurred on February 14th.

Gilbert should be considered Armed and Dangerous.

If you know anything about the suspect or the incident in question, contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.