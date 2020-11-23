Holiday travel traffic stays the same as it’s been for all of 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s the start of Thanksgiving week and people are gearing up to head home for the holidays.

The Augusta Regional Airport says they’ve seen steady traveling numbers.

The CDC put out a notice telling people to try not to travel. A representative with the Augusta Regional Airport says they haven’t seen many cancellations from this.

Because of the pandemic, the airport did lose a lot of flights. Just two weeks ago, they got back their flight Dallas. Now, they are hoping to get their flight back to D.C. soon.

As for the travel traffic for the holidays, they’re on par with what we’ve been seeing all year.

Public Relations and Customer Service Manager, Lauren Smith, says, “our numbers are about 50% down in comparison to last year, but surprisingly that number still is higher than the national average. So, we are happy to say that. We are seeing people starting to travel again. You know, in the beginning of the pandemic, the numbers were low. It was kind of quiet out here.”

So, we’re sure one of the biggest questions is ‘can we bring mini hand sanitizer bottles on board?’ The answer is ‘yes!’ But only if it complies to the airlines 311 guidelines.

Some tips to follow before heading into the airport. Gather your essential items, readily accessible which includes things like your ID or passport. Make sure you’re wearing a mask before entering the terminal.

If you don’t have one, they will provide one for you.

“When you come out, you’ll see all the standards that you’ve been seeing everywhere else. We have the plexiglass shields,” says Smith, “increase in cleaning with different chemicals and the electrostatic gun, that kind of stuff.”

Happy Thanksgiving!