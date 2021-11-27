Holiday season kicks off in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Now that the turkey is eaten and the Thanksgiving dishes are cleaned, many CSRA families are getting in the holiday spirit. The first item on the agenda — buying a Christmas tree. Dozens of people headed to Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm on Black Friday to choose the perfect tree.

“We thought we wanted to cut one down, but we actually really like the way the Fraziers smell,” Ellen Sanders said.

At Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm, they have lots of options.

“We have the Murray Cypress in the field growing, Carolina Sapphires and, of course, the Frazier Firs that

grow in North Carolina,” Matthew Gay, the owner of Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm, said.

Matthew Gay and his family have been selling trees for 20 years. It is quite simply his passion.

“I love seeing all the people come out, enjoy themselves and have a good time.”

Gay’s Christmas trees are award winning. Hundreds are planted at the farm each year. It takes four to five years to grow to the perfect size — perfect enough to saw down and go home.

“We love coming out here,” Angie McDaniel said. “We’ll come out here every single year as long as we can make it.”

Visiting Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm has become tradition for so many families and one that will likely continues for years to come.

“I started coming out with my mom, dad, brother and sister,” Kimberly Timmons said. “Now, it’s a tradition that I’ve carried on with my kids.”

Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm offers complimentary hayrides, popcorn and hot chocolate for the whole family. For more information, click here.

How to care for your tree

Matthew Gay says trees should be placed in water within an hour of when it is chopped down. It should continue to be watered once it is in a home.

“Keep the stock covered in water because if you let it run out, then it won’t take up any water,” he explained. “So, you need to keep it covered with water.”