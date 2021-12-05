Holiday Market at the 5th Street Marina opening Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re a few weeks from Christmas but you can start checking things off your shopping list this weekend in downtown Augusta.

The Holiday Market down at the river is back. The event will take place every Sunday in December (December 5, December 12, and December 19). Vendors will be on hand selling their holiday items. There will be everything from hair care, jewelry, soaps, hot cocoa bombs, children’s toys, wreaths, crotched items, wooden items, car freshies, pottery, sewed items, and more.

A food trailer will be open selling hot chocolate and other festive food items. This is a family-friendly event so the children will enjoy it too. There is a playground right beside the market for the little ones to play on. We supply fun activities to enjoy on a Sunday afternoon.

Holiday Market Times: 12:00 – 4:00 PM

Beth Christian, owner of 5th Street Marina says, “This is a great place to come on a Sunday and enjoy the afternoon. We have good music, great finds, and delicious food to choose from. The public is getting a real treat for the month of December. We will have Ms. Jo Nash singing Holiday Classics as well as some light Jazz. Come down and enjoy the music and slow pace of the river and let it recharge you.”

There is also an opportunity to help a couple of nonprofit groups that will be on hand during the market. There will be dog adoptions available during the month of December to help give the pups a place to call home for Christmas.

We will be practicing social distancing at this event. Vendors are encouraged to send an email to marketatthemarina@gmail.com to receive an application to set up.

The fee is only $20.00 per table.