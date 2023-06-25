AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- “It’s just fabulous to be here, you know. It’s, it’s education like I said, but it’s also entertaining– it’s informative as well. And it’s just a really good event that they really put on today,” Charles Washington said.

Charles Washington tells NewsChannel 6 he is pleased with the health fair geared towards changing lives. He believes this experience can help someone in ways they wouldn’t expect.

“Even if you got insurance, you still need to come to these workshops, at least see what’s going on, find out some things about yourself that you just don’t know. I’ve gone through these things and found out stuff through these events that the doctor did not tell me.”

Knowing your health. That’s the purpose event founder John Milton, says he’s hoping people get from the affair.

“We’re doing what we need to do in the community to get people to be aware of their status because sometimes, in this setting, there’s more opportunity to get knowledge; more understanding of what’s going on. Sometimes the doctor’s office is not the best setting, but this setting is right because there are more vendors, more time to get educated and more hands-on conversations.”

Milton’s main goal? To make sure people are taking a proactive approach and putting their health first.

“Come out and get tested, know their status, the HIV Status, the blood pressure status, the diabetes status. Just to get tested and know their status,” Milton said.

Different programs and organizations filled the room at the Paine College HEAL complex with information the public just might need.

“I found a lot of stuff here that I didn’t, especially with stuff that Dr. Bowman inside talked about now, the heart and the numbers, that I think are very important,” Washington said.

June 27th is National HIV Testing Day, so anyone who wants to know their status and get tested should check your local listings.