Hiker collapses, dies near trailhead in Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said a man has died after he collapsed near a trailhead inside the park.

Park officials said a man named Kirk Lazar, 70, was hiking with his wife on the Juney Whank Falls Trail and collapsed “approximately 100 yards from the trailhead.”

In a news released issued Friday, officials said people nearby immediately started CPR until Swain County EMS got to the scene.

We’re told Lazar, of Evans Georgia, died at the scene. He was reported to be in “cardiac distress.”

No further details were immediately available.