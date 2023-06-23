SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Residents and business owners are dealing with major flooding in some areas.

Officials say the biggest issue is in Batesburg-Leesville.

According to Mayor Lancer Shull, Highway 1 will be shut down today at the train trestle near Oswald Lumber due to the effects of overnight flooding.

The mayor says that he has been up all night, posting updates on his social media page trying to inform the public of the severity of this flood and the damage it’s causing to the area.

Mayor Shull says that he believes the damage appears to be worse than the historic 2015 flood in Batesburg.

“It’s hard to keep up infrastructure,” Shull says. “Any infrastructure is really difficult to keep up with with this type of rainfall. It was worse than than 2015 flood for us here.”

In October of 2015, over a five-day period, some areas experienced more than 20 inches of rainfall.

Many locations seeing about 2 inches per hour.