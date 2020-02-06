High-speed train derails in Italy; 2 railway workers killed

MILAN (AP) – Italian authorities say a high-speed train has derailed in northern Italy, killing two railway workers and injuring 27 people.

Railway police official Girolamo Fabiano says the engine car completely detached and kept going, striking a railway building nearby.

The second car, a passenger car, ended up on its side, while the other cars remained upright. The high-speed train known as the Freccia Rossa had left Milan at 5:10 a.m. and was headed south to Bologna when it derailed.

Two of the injured were reported in serious condition.

