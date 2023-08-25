AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Local High school football fans had to wait a little longer for kickoff as all Richmond County games were delayed out of an abundance of caution… because of excessive heat.

It’s the start of football season for many high schools, and the temperatures are still rising.

Some schools, including Lucy C Laney , Academy of Richmond County , and others decided to delay games due to the heat Friday.

“it feels a lot better than 7 o’clock so that’s why I got ice-cream to help cool down” said Miriam Stallings.

Our Vipir 6 Weather alert shows temperatures up more than 90 degrees around 7pm . Fans say pushing the kickoff time back for games was the best decision to make.

“it is hot out here it’s hot out here everyday” said Henry Fema.

Fans also say staying prepared for the sun is always important, just to take precaution.

“Well I have a fan in my purse I have water in my purse so I’m ready” said Miriam Stallings.

“I’m drinking a lot of fluids , yes ma’am” said Fema.

And the sun will not stop fans from supporting their local teams.

“once a wildcat always a wildcat” said Stallings