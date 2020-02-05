High school basketball region play round-up

All the scores from teams around the area, as they make way through their respected regions on a quest for a state championship.
Boys
Greenbrier 66 Heritage 74
Denmark-Olar 45 Estill 46
Josey 59 Hephzibah 75
Brookland-Cayce 55 South Aiken 62
Aiken 49 Midland Valley 38
Silver Bluff 64 Batesburg-Leesville 43
Abbeyville 61 Fox Creek 37
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 54 Allendale-Fairfax 73
Wagener-Salley 81 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 88
North 74 Ridge Spring Monetta 54
Girls
Batesburg-Leesville 35 Silver Bluff 53
Brookland-Cayce 38
South Aiken 42
Briarwood Academy 53 Edmund Burke Academy 50
Aiken 45 Midland Valley
Alcovy 44 Evans 46
Denmark-Olar 42 Estill 59
Harlem 41 Hephzibah 53
Bamberg-Ehrardt 19 Allendale-Fairfax 34