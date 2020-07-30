Herman Cain through the years

ATLANTA -- 2012 presidential candidate Herman Cain has died at an Atlanta-area hospital after battling the coronavirus, according to a statement posted on his official Twitter account Thursday. He was 74.

Cain had been hospitalized at the beginning of July for COVID-19. Cain was one of the surrogates at President Donald Trump’s June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma and was a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump. At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended the rally also tested positive for coronavirus.