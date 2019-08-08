Heritage Academy rolls out the red carpet on their first day back to school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Students at Heritage Academy on Greene Street in got a huge welcome on their first day of class.

The red carpet was rolled out and lined with parents and staff cheering for them as they walked into school.

The idea behind it is simple, you get the parents involved and it gets the kid’s excited for a new school year.

Heritage Academy Executive Director Linda Tucciarone said, “I’m encouraged because it says that our efforts to build community are being responded to. This is a display of community.”