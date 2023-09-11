The center of Hurricane Lee is located
near latitude 23.1 North, longitude 62.6 West. Lee is moving toward
the northwest near 7 mph. A slow west-northwestward
motion is expected during the next couple of days, followed by a
gradual turn toward the north by midweek. On the forecast track,
Lee is expected to pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands,
the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico during the next day or two.
Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher
gusts. Lee is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane
Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next
day or so, followed by gradual weakening.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 75 miles from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185
miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 950 mb.
The center of Tropical Storm Margot is
located near latitude 25.3 North, longitude 40.0 West. Margot is
moving toward the north near 8 mph, and this general
motion is expected to continue during the next several days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher
gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and
Margot is likely to become a hurricane tonight.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL97):
A weak area of low pressure located several hundred miles
west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized
shower and thunderstorm activity well to the west of its center.
Development of this system is unlikely before it merges with
a tropical wave to its east during the next couple of days.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.
Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic
between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa is
producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental
conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system,
and a tropical depression could form by the weekend while it moves
westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central
tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.