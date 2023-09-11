The center of Hurricane Lee is located

near latitude 23.1 North, longitude 62.6 West. Lee is moving toward

the northwest near 7 mph. A slow west-northwestward

motion is expected during the next couple of days, followed by a

gradual turn toward the north by midweek. On the forecast track,

Lee is expected to pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands,

the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico during the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher

gusts. Lee is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane

Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next

day or so, followed by gradual weakening.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 75 miles from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185

miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 950 mb.

The center of Tropical Storm Margot is

located near latitude 25.3 North, longitude 40.0 West. Margot is

moving toward the north near 8 mph, and this general

motion is expected to continue during the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher

gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and

Margot is likely to become a hurricane tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL97):

A weak area of low pressure located several hundred miles

west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized

shower and thunderstorm activity well to the west of its center.

Development of this system is unlikely before it merges with

a tropical wave to its east during the next couple of days.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.

Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic

between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa is

producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental

conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system,

and a tropical depression could form by the weekend while it moves

westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central

tropical Atlantic.