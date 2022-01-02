Heavy rain and strong storms possible through the night. – Check out the forecast here.

Look for periods of rain and thunderstorms to continue through the night. A strong cold front and attached Low pressure will move through the CSRA tonight. Heavy rain is likely with gusty winds overnight through midmorning Monday. There is a risk for Tornadoes and storms producing damaging winds through 4AM. Once the system moves to our East, skies will clear and much colder temperatures will move in to the area. Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the day and it will remain breezy. Winds will die down by tomorrow night and lows Tuesday morning will be in the 20s. A cooler week is on the way. Stay with News Channel 6 for the latest forecast.

Here’s your forecast:

Vipir 6 Alert Day Tonight and Monday morning: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Rain will be heavy at times, windy with wind gust up to 40mph. Isolated Tornadoes are possible. Rainfall totals1″ – 4″ Low: 52 Rain chance: 100%

Monday: Clearing skies, breezy and much colder. High: 53

Monday night: Clear and cold. Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 58