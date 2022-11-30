SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There is a heavy police presence at Savannah High School.

According to reports received in our newsroom, several police units are on scene at the school.

Activity on social media indicates a possible shooting. This has not been confirmed, however, we are working to confirm this.

Several streets around the school have been blocked off near Capital Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

All parents are being asked to go to The Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC) parking lot on Pennsylvania Avenue to reunite with students.

Several area schools have been placed on lockdown as a result of the incident.

The Savannah Chatham Public School System released the following statement:

Emergency responders are on site and searching Savannah High School and the Savannah Early College this morning in response to unconfirmed reports of a gunman in the area of the campus. A lockdown was initiated at the school. Emergency responders are evacuating students to a safe unification point while the search continues. There is no information at this time to confirm that the reports are accurate; however, a full response to the potential threat is taking place for the safety of all occupants. Parents will be provided information as to reunification process with students when the all clear is given.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information. Stay with WSAV News 3 for the latest.