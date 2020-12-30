Health care workers at AU receive Moderna vaccine

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — AU nurses and doctors working in the ICU or emergency room were first in line to receive the Moderna vaccine followed by other health care workers and support staff.



” I wanted to get the vaccine for my patients, for my parents, for my in- laws, grandparents and all the people that I interact with everyday,” AU pharmacist Brittany Wheeler said.

The Moderna vaccine is the second to be administered at the medical center — two weeks ago AU received its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.



” Its important that we get through the vaccination of these health care workers at a very high rate so that we can feel good and safe about protecting them and then move on to phase two, three and four,” AU director of Pharmacy Dr. Joshua Wyche said.

AU doctors said the vaccine will help protect health care workers and keep them on the front lines.



“To be able to maintain the care that is expected at AU Health we need to be able to keep those folks as healthy as possible and the vaccination is one of the first steps to doing that,” Wyche said.