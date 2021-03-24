Health care providers ready for an increase in patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Starting March 25, all Georgians ages 16 and over can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Over the next 10 days, you’re going to see us vaccinate somewhere in the neighborhood of 10 to 12,000 additional vaccines,” said Augusta University Health’s Director of Pharmacy Dr. Joshua Wyche.

Thursday, it will be full steam ahead at AU Health’s vaccination clinic at the old Stein Mart on Washington Road.

Wyche said, “Welcoming about 1,750 individuals during that eight-hour period. We will also be running Washington Square on Saturday at 300 individuals an hour.”

Due to the FDA’s emergency use authorization, those that are 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. But anyone over 18 can receive all COVID-19 vaccines in the Peach State.

Wyche added, “Two-shot for Pfizer, two for Moderna, and one for the Johnson and Johnson or J&J.”

“The more people get vaccinated, the more better for all of us. I don’t think you have to think what would be your legal status. The idea is that you’re a citizen and you live in the city; that more people get vaccinated the better for all of us,” said Medical College of Georgia professor Dr. William Salazar.

Right now, Richmond County is leading the way in Georgia on the vaccine front. More than 103,000 have received a vaccine with about 61,000 getting their first dose and more than 42,000 receiving their second.

“Definitely positive trends form where we have been over the last few months. We’re seeing some of our lowest levels we’ve seen since the fall,” said Wyche.

No additional staff will be needed at A-U vaccination sites, but volunteers are welcome.

Wyche further explained, “That is an interview process for us and we do ask a minimum commitment from anyone that volunteers. We have a registration page for anyone to go on. We ultimately go through a full interview process with those individuals because we’ll also have to make sure they are credentialed to provide certain services in the State of Georgia if those are clinical services.”

To check the availability to get vaccinated, click or tap here.

For additional vaccine sites, click or tap here.