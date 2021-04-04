‘HE IS RISEN’ drive up Easter service

Easter services looked a little different for some churches this year. Members of the Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church saw a big change in how they worship today. News Channel 6’s Taylor Leverett has those details.

Reporter Taylor Leverett: Churches in the CSRA celebrate Easter for the second time around in a pandemic but that didn’t stop members of Tabernacle Baptist Church from coming out to celebrate resurrection of Jesus Christ.

nats sound

Songs of praise and a message filled with words of grace and fellowship was the theme as members of Tabernacle Baptist Church came out to honor the resurrection of Jesus.

The service took place from the comfort of churchgoers’ cars as many honked their horns, praised and worshipped. Organizer Zebra Jefferson says the event was long overdue.

Zebra Jefferson says “it just kind of all worked out and so we are out here worshipping the Lord for resurrection and declare that HE has risen. so that what we’re doing today.”

The drive up Easter service will be the first of many. Tabernacle plans to explains it’s alternative worship experience for future events.

In Augusta, Taylor Leverett, WJBF News Channel 6.