Harrisburg community reacts to ANGC and partners $10 million donation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, the Augusta National and their partners announced a $10 million donation to the Harrisburg and Laney Walker community.

The community is happy because this money is going towards a new headquarters for the Boys and Girls Club along with a new community center.

The President of Harrisburg’s Neighborhood Association, Phillip Williams, says this will help more nonprofits find their roots in the area.

Williams says taking off this financial stress will also allow nonprofits to focus on financing and organizing their programs.

“There is a halo effect when you start putting nice facilities into an area, it begins to boot strap it and I think this is another huge set of bootstraps for both Laney Walker and the Harrisburg areas,” says Williams.

The Augusta National says the new headquarters for the Boys and Girls Club will provide much needed facilities for young kids.

They hope a community center can offer a literacy center, educational support, access to quality healthcare, and food and nutrition programs.

They want a facility to help already thriving organizations.

Williams hopes this will bring more.

“Just providing a home for people to sit and answer the phones and interview people and provide services takes up a tremendous amount of money and when that is already taken care of that means the rest of the stuff can go to the people and programs to help them.”

The expected date to break ground will be announced in April of 2021.