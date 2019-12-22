Hanukkah across Georgia-Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Sunday, December 22 marks the first night of the Hanukkah or Chanukah.

Jews celebrate the holiday over eight days by lighting candles on a Menorah.

It commemorates the re-dedication of the temple in Jerusalem after Syrians were chased out centuries ago. Also known as the Jewish Festival of Lights, it ends the evening of December 30.

The Family Chanukah Festival will take place Sunday in Evans.

The event kicks off at 4:45 p.m. at 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd.

In addition to the huge, 9-foot Menorah being kindled, there will be Chanukah songs, Chanukah greetings by local dignitaries, area rabbis, a children’s Chanukah performance, latkes, gifts for the kids, arts & crafts, and much more.

Chabad of Augusta is putting the event on. It’s free and open to the public.

The annual lighting of the Isidore E. Memorial Menorah happens on Monday, December 23 in Columbia.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, will participate.

The 15th annual event will take place on Monday at the statehouse at 5:45 p.m.

SC State Representative Beth Bernstein and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin are expected to be in attendance.

Hanukah is coming back to Fort Gordon on Thursday.

You’ll be able to hear the story of Hanukah, see the lighting of a giant menorah, enjoy food and games and meet local rabbis starting at 5 p.m.

The event takes place at Bicentennial Chapel at 28th Street and Brainard Avenue.