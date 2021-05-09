Hands off our Vote! Defeat Voter Suppression!

Augusta communities come together for John Lewis Voting Rights Day of Action with a Voter Cade.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– Voting may seem like a simple task, but so many people do not have access to the polls. That’s why communities are coming together to say Hands off our Vote and Defeat Voter Suppression.

It was a day of action as people across the CSRA came out for a Voter Cade.

Traci George, Augusta Area Coordinator for The People’s Agenda, says “it is wonderful to know that we are one city amongst over 150 cities that’s doing this today.”

The event began with a car rally in Augusta’s Southgate Plaza with people from organizations such as The Burke County Voter Project and Augusta N Double A-C-P. Among those in attendance were original Freedom Fighter Eugene Washington.

“We got to get out there as foot soldiers like we used to and put our boots on and get back out there and contest and protest and let the power that we know…we’re fired up and we aren’t going to take it no more,” says Eugene Washington.

The day also featured educational opportunities about registering to vote and informing the community on the next steps to help passing the For the People Act.

Gayla Keesee, Field Organizer for the Coalition for The People’s Agenda says “it gives back voting protections to the people and we’re trying to take back that narrative that it’s a power grab. No, it’s not a power grab…it’s a power grab by the people.”

Some representatives from the City’s Commission office showed their support too.

Bobby Williams, Commissioner District 5, says “Voters deserve to be able to go to the polls with ease and go to the drop box. They should have extended hours. They should have a situation where everything should be easy.”

The Voter Cade rally ended with a moment of silence for Ahmaud Arbery, this weekend he would have celebrated his 26th birthday. Learn more about The People’s Agenda and ways you can take action and register to Vote.