Guidance Counselors face new challenges during pandemic

Augusta- “Some of them are scared, some of them are nervous, some of them frankly don’t believe that we are in a pandemic,” said Denetria Neely a guidance counselor with Langford Middle School.

“We are seeing quite a few students we normally receive lots of refferals from teachers, from parents calling and from the students themselves, and even other students, their classmates, said Neely.

And many of their concerns revolve around the current climate of the economy and how it will impact their future.



“At this age we also have begin to talk with students about their careers and their futures and they have these ideas, I can even start taking college classes or I want to play basketball or I wanna cheer or play tennis whatever they want to do, but they’re noticing and they’re saying I’m not sure if I’m going to have this opportunity,” said Neely.

This level of uncertainty that the country is experiencing is now taking a toll on students as well resulting in an increase in anxiety and depression.



“What do you say to a child in a normal circumstance, but especially when we’re all going through this same things,” said Maroney.

“I’m getting a little emotional, because it’s so hard because as an adult, it’s hard to understand what’s going on and so to talk to a child who’s lost their grandfather to covid or lost their grandmother to covid, it’s definitely, it’s very hard,” said Maroney.

And now some of them are even having to deal with an extra workload outside of learning.



“Many of our 8th grade students are 13 and beyond and some of them are eligible to get work permits and they actually work,” said Neely.

On top of students utilizing their services, guidance counselors are also seeing more parents, which increases their already-heavy workload.

“I think counselors are definitely going to be needed more counselors are going to be needed more effective counselors but we are going to need to have to stay abreast of the needs of the students and the parents and our school staff members and everyone because we are truly the heart of the school,” said Neely.

