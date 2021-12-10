Grovetown students speak with astronaut onboard ISS

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — For students in Grovetown, space just got a lot closer.

10 students from Savannah River Academy were chosen to speak directly with Astronaut Thomas Marshburn over the radio. He was 250 miles away aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

“I believe this is the first time in Georgia that this is happening where students are contacting someone on the ISS directly,” Dr. Nasib White, a science teacher at Savannah River Academy, said.

“I think very few people get a chance to talk to actual astronauts live on the ISS,” Khadija Kjan, a student, added.

It was a chance for these students to learn about life beyond earth.

“This is a once in a lifetime thing,” Edwin White, a student, said.

And, they had one shot to ask the best question.

The call was timed perfectly. The ISS had to be in the airspace above the school. After a few minutes, it would be too far away but not out of mind.

“This is a really nice opportunity,” Khan said.