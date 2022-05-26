GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 17-year-old juvenile India Smiley.

She was last seen Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at approximately 1:10 AM in the area of Lory Lane in Grovetown.

India is 5’3” and weighs approximately 110 lbs.

She has brown eyes and red braids.

India Smiley was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about India Smiley should contact Investigator William Rodman at 706-863-1212.

Callers may remain anonymous.