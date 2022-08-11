BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown man has been arrested involving the murder of Morris Harden, Jr.

According to authorities, Ramando Cartrellis Moore, 38, Grovetown, was taken into custody on Thursday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and he was transported to the Burke County Detention Center.

Ramando Cartrellis Moore

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Moore has been charged with Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

In July, Harden, 58, of Augusta, was found dead just off the road of the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road in Burke County.

Morris Harden, Jr.

Earlier this month, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested Willie Warren Johnson, 51, of Augusta, Carl Grady Rouse, 61, of Augusta, and Albert Killebrew, III, of Augusta, who were also involved in Harden’s murder.

Burke County authorities say that this investigation is still ongoing and more arrests will be made in the near future.