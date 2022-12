GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are on the scene of a crash.

According to dispatch, the call came out around 6:30 Thursday morning.

No word on any injuries–but we DO know the outside lane near Exit 190 is blocked at this time.

Find an alternate route if you can.

If you MUST go that way–prepare to slow down and use caution in the area.