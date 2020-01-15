Grovetown alumni gives scholarships to seniors

GROVETOWN, Ga. – Grovetown High School alumni, Randy LaMons and Kenneth Givens, gives back to their alma mater by rewarding two current seniors one thousand dollars worth of scholarship money.

Both Cierra Williams and Brianna Taylor were the first year’s scholarship recipients of ‘Be The Change Foundation’, a platform that strives to enable the youth to be the change they want to see in the world. Williams and Taylor each received $500 dollars in hopes to ease some financial burden.

“I want them to know that people in their community care about their success and that it’s important to give back when you can. Not just donating money but advice and mentorship as well,” says Randy LaMons.

All Grovetown High seniors, who plan to attend college in Fall 2020, were eligible to apply. Students were asked to complete an application and a select number of applicants were chosen to be a part of an interview for final selection in November.

Givens and LaMons tell us they were once in these seniors’ shoes and it means a lot for them to impact the halls they once walked in.

“Being able to give back and be a positive role model is a life-long dream. It shows that you can come from this community and do great things,” says Kenneth Givens.

“Growing up here helped shape me to become the person I am today, and we wanted to start here because of that reason. The people I met in this community have become family over the years. The fact that people are so supportive of what we’re doing means a lot,” says LaMons.

With the community’s support, LaMons and Givens are looking to expand their foundation to other students in Columbia County. Donations for scholarships will be asked from businesses, organizations, and others to provide more money for students.

“In the next five to 10 years we plan to expand schools and the dollar amount for the award. As far as immediate goals, we’re working to become an official nonprofit organization by next school year (2020-2021), and also let the winners know that we are a resource that they can turn to for advice,” says LaMons.

For more information about upcoming opportunities click the link to this website, www.bethechangefounation.net.