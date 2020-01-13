Group urges MCG to change the way it trains residents

Augusta, GA (WJBF)-

A Federal complaint filed by a non-profit Physicians Group is objecting to the use of live animals in the training of medical students at MCG.

The group is urging MCG to follow the lead of other medical schools in using simulated procedural methods to teach emergency and surgical medical procedures. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine says anatomical differences between pigs and humans makes for the use of the animals unnecessary and procedures often need to be relearned once introduced to human patient.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University concerning the complaint. A spokesperson provided the following statement:

“The medical knowledge developed through animal models has provided many of today’s medical advancements, which have alleviated pain and suffering, improved human health, and saved countless lives. Animal models are used rarely and for a limited number of procedures to teach medical residents best practices in emergency and general surgery and cardiac care. Augusta University’s Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) ensures that all animal use complies with the Animal Welfare Act, Public Health Service (PHS) Policy on Humane Care and Use of Laboratory Animals, the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals, and all other applicable regulations, policies and procedures.“

The Medical College of Georgia at AU has not been cited since 2017 for any violations of the Animal Welfare Act or inadequate oversight of the training protocol by the animal care and use committee.



