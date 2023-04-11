North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- It’s a big night for baseball fans in North Augusta. Tuesday night is opening night for the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park.

It’s the first night in a 6-game series against the Down East Wood Ducks. The GreenJackets have lots of fun in store for fans.

There will be a pregame concert by the Mason Jars as part of the White Claw Pregame Concert Series, and the first 2-thousand people will get an Opening Night rally towel.

Plus, tonight they will be celebrating their one millionth fan. A lucky fan will be selected to win a GreenJackets prize pack. That fan will also compete to win one million pennies, or $10,000.

“It’s a really special night for us because we get to celebrate the close bond we’ve formed with this community since moving over from Lake Olmstead. We’ll also have million themed prizes and million themed games throughout the night,” said Nathan Strauss with the GreenJackets’ media relations team.

It’s also the first “First Responder Tuesday” where fire, police, or EMS receive $2 off a reserved seat or general admission at the SRP Park Box Office.

The night will end with a fireworks show to celebrate opening night.

“The first fireworks show of the year. It’s pretty rare to have fireworks on a weekday, but we’re gonna go all out and make sure this opening night is one to remember. You know, a million fans is really special, especially in such a short period of time and with the COVID season thrown in that time as well,” said Strauss.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and 1st pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets are still available. CLICK HERE for more information.