COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One Columbia County student has removed from school campus after sending text messages threatening to harm another student.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Greenbrier Middle administrators and Columbia County School District Police were contacted after hours in regards to text messages that were sent from one student threatening to do harm against another student at the school.

Authorities say the investigation has been turned over to Columbia County School District Police, and the student sending the threatening message has been charged with terroristic threats and acts and has been removed from the campus at this time.

School district administrators say that all responsible parties will be held accountable according to the Columbia County School District Code of Conduct.