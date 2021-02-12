Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – The Greater August Arts Council is looking for artists to help them with a project focused on bringing Black History to life. It’s Phase Two of the Golden Blocks Project. The two artists chosen will bring the knowledge from inside the Lucy Craft Laney Museum, to public spaces in the Laney-Walker Bethlehem Neighborhood.
“Public art is a way of shining the light on these stories,” said Pax Bobrow, Greater Augusta Arts Council. “And bringing them out into public dialogues so that everybody knows them, and we can all take pride in it, and the great accomplishments of our city.”
Selected artists will receive a $7,000 stipend.
For eligibility requirements and to apply – click here
Greater Augusta Arts Council calling on artists for Black History project
Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – The Greater August Arts Council is looking for artists to help them with a project focused on bringing Black History to life. It’s Phase Two of the Golden Blocks Project. The two artists chosen will bring the knowledge from inside the Lucy Craft Laney Museum, to public spaces in the Laney-Walker Bethlehem Neighborhood.