Lovely first day of spring for Sunday with sunshine and nice temperatures. We’ll see a bit warmer temperatures and a better chance of thunderstorms by Wednesday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Low: 46

Sunday: Sunny. High: 72

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 75

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 80

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 79