Martinez, Ga (WJBF) – The great-grandmother of an infant who died while in her care, will remain behind bars.

On Tuesday, Migdelia Guadalupe was denied bond.

In March, 7 month old Serenity Garnett was mauled to death by a dog at a home in Martinez.

Police say Guadalupe was supposed to be watching her.

She’s charged with second degree murder and possession of methamphetamine.