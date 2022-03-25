COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested.

According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree.

As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s rental home on Colonial Drive in Martinez.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, there are additional details that led to these charges that will not be released at this time.

Authorities say there is no bond for Guadalupe.