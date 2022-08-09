JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago.

Tuesday’s news most likely closes the case that shocked a nation and galvanized the modern civil rights movement.

Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson says the grand jury determined that there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham on charges of kidnapping or manslaughter.

The decision comes despite recent revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and the 87-year-old Donham’s unpublished memoir.

A cousin of Till’s called the latest news “unfortunate, but predictable.”